Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 926,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 407,407 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,186,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 181,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $399.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.