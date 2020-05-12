Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 40.7% in April

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $210.81.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

