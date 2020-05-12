QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.80 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.43 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,935,192 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

