RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

RADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

