RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of RDCM stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,892. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.67. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 303,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 345,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

