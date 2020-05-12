Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,849 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Radian Group worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 241,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 206,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

