Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RLGT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,807,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth about $6,658,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 579.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 926,522 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.