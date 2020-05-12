Radium Price Down 4.5% This Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $21,174.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016575 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 4,020,719 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,964 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

