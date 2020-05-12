Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 25,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,232. The firm has a market cap of $675.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.16. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.77 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 66.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

