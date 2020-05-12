Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Rank Group alerts:

Shares of RNK traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 140.80 ($1.85). 348,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.91. Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 78.20 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.79 ($4.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.