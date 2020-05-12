Raymond James & Associates Acquires 62,230 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

