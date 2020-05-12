Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,394 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

