Raymond James & Associates Buys 17,002 Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,703,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter worth $4,796,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the period.

NYSE:NAC opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

