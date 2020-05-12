Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,446 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tech Data by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.