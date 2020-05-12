Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Union Bankshares worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AUB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

AUB opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.