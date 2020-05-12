Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

