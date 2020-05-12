Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $243,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 243,292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58,856.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after buying an additional 240,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 152,457 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

