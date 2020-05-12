Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

PK stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.50%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

