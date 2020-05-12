Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 695,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

