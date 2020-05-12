Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Harsco worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Harsco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Harsco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Insiders acquired 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $783.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

