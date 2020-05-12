Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 114,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,363,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 215,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

