Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 597,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 453,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 419,789 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

