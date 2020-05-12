Raymond James & Associates Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 4.54% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

JMST opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

