Raymond James & Associates Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIN. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $683.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

