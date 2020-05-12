Raymond James & Associates Has $1.19 Million Position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.63% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

