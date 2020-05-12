Raymond James & Associates Has $1.20 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,277 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rudd International Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics NV has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.50.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.