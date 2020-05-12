Raymond James & Associates Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chegg were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,761 shares of company stock worth $14,184,366. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -556.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

