Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

