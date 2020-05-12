Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 180.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,387,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

