Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,357 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Upland Software worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $17,078,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $4,722,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $3,864,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $788.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

