Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,894,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000.

VAW stock opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

