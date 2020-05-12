Raymond James & Associates Purchases 37,997 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.92. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 121,447 shares of company stock worth $848,841 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

