Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

