Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIT. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 105.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

NYSE BIT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

