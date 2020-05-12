Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,401 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Balchem were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

