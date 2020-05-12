Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,529 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

