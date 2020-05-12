Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,440 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 39,326 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,945,000 after buying an additional 302,615 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.