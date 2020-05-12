Raymond James & Associates Sells 56,983 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

