Raymond James & Associates Sells 69,379 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Envista worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,862,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,844,000 after acquiring an additional 572,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,913,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,244,000.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

