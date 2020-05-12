Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,694 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

CVY opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.