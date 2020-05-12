RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million.

NASDAQ:RICK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 14,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.53. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RICK. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

