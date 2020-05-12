Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Ready Capital stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack J. Ross purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

