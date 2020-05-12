Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%.

RC stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.92%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

