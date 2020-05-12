Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will post sales of $2.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $31.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.58 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $162.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.68. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

