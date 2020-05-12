Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Loop Industries (LOOP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2020 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

5/2/2020 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

4/29/2020 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

4/25/2020 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

4/22/2020 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

4/18/2020 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

3/18/2020 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

3/17/2020 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LOOP opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Loop Industries Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 462,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

