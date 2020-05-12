Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – American Equity Investment Life was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

5/8/2020 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

4/17/2020 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/13/2020 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of AEL opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Get American Equity Investment Life Holding alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.