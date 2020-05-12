Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clearwater Paper (CLW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW):

5/6/2020 – Clearwater Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/6/2020 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/1/2020 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

4/28/2020 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

NYSE:CLW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $480.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.72 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Get Clearwater Paper Corp alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.