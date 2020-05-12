Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rekor Systems (REKR)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

5/6/2020 – Rekor Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

4/30/2020 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

4/21/2020 – Rekor Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

4/18/2020 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

4/17/2020 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – Rekor Systems is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Rekor Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,837. Rekor Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

