Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Upland Software (UPLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD):

5/9/2020 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/9/2020 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2020 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $56.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2020 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

4/18/2020 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

4/13/2020 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $59.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $798.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

