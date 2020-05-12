Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PPD (PPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PPD (NASDAQ: PPD):

5/8/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – PPD had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – PPD had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2020 – PPD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

5/1/2020 – PPD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

4/28/2020 – PPD had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – PPD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

4/17/2020 – PPD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

4/9/2020 – PPD had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – PPD had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – PPD had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – PPD was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.50.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPD will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $122,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $409,000.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

